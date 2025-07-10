Watch CBS News
Cole Young hits first MLB home run in Mariners' loss to Yankees

By
Mike Darnay
Digital Producer, CBS Pittsburgh
Mike Darnay is a digital producer and photojournalist at CBS Pittsburgh. Mike has also written and produced content for Vox Media and the Mon Valley Independent. He often covers overnight breaking news, the Pittsburgh Steelers and high school sports.
Read Full Bio
Mike Darnay

/ CBS Pittsburgh

Cole Young has hit his first home run since being called up to the majors with the Seattle Mariners.

Young, a former standout at North Allegheny High School was called up to the Mariners last month and went yard on Wednesday night at Yankee Stadium for the first time in his professional career.

Since being called up to the majors, Young has 25 hits and nine RBIs and is batting .278 in the 32 games he's played for the Mariners.

The home run on Wednesday night was a no-doubter that was hit 362 feet to right center field. 

After the game, Young said it felt nice to get his first career home run out of the way, according to Brady Farkas, a Mariners podcast host.

Young said he got the home run ball back from the crowd and that he didn't have to give anything away to get it from a fan, adding that he thinks Mariners teammate Cal Raleigh, who leads the MLB in home runs, was signing a ball to give to the fan.

