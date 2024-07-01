City of Pittsburgh to celebrate Fourth of July with festivities and fireworks. Here's what you need to know.

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- Fireworks and plenty of family fun will return to Pittsburgh for the Independence Day Celebration on Thursday.

The celebration kicks off at 4 p.m. and wraps up at 10 p.m. after the fireworks show.

In Point State Park, there will be musical performances on the main stage as well as a family fun zone. Across the river on the North Shore, a DJ will entertain on the PNC Great Lawn. There will also be food on the North Shore as well as a food truck corral on Liberty Avenue.

"The Independence Day tradition in Pittsburgh is one that is enjoyed by people throughout the region. It brings thousands of people together to celebrate with one another," Mayor Ed Gainey said in a news release. "We are fortunate to have amazing partners with us to create a welcoming event for all. Let's all safely enjoy the Fourth of July festivities."

What time are Pittsburgh's fireworks?

The highlight of the night, the fireworks, will start at 9:35 p.m.

Other communities across western Pennsylvania will also have fireworks displays. You can find a list in KDKA-TV's fireworks guide.

What are you allowed to bring?



Everyone entering Point State Park and Downtown Pittsburgh will be required to go through "a light security screening" at park entrances, the city says.

Anyone entering is subject to a bag check. Some items not allowed include alcohol, drones, fireworks, pop-up tents, pepper spray and weapons of any kind.

"This event is committed to creating a safe, comfortable, and enjoyable experience. Intervention with any impaired or intoxicated guests will be handled in a prompt and safe manner," the city's website says.

Who is performing?

On the North Shore at the PNC Great Lawn, there will be a DJ performance from 5 p.m. to 9:30 p.m.

There will also be a stage on Liberty Avenue which will feature James the Seventh from 4 p.m. to 5:45 p.m. and Louie Castle from 6:15 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Several artists will perform on the main stage, including Squonk, a group which offers "an immersive outdoor spectacle of music, imagery, and audience participation," from 7:15 p.m. to 7:45 p.m. Mr. Smalls 90 Summer Jam is scheduled for 8 p.m. to 9:15 p.m.

The full lineup can be found on the city's website.

What are Pittsburgh's fireworks rules?

In the city of Pittsburgh, you can't set fireworks set off within 150 feet of a building or vehicle, even if you own the building or vehicle. They also can't be discharged in the direction of someone else and they can't be used while under the influence of alcohol or drugs.

Fireworks aren't allowed in any city parks, baseball diamonds or playing fields. They can't be set off on public or private property without express permission from the property owner.

The city's Fireworks Task Force will run nightly enforcement until Friday to deal with fireworks-related calls and complaints. Leaders say the purpose of the task force is to make sure people safely set off legally-purchased pyrotechnics while following laws and ordinances.