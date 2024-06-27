Fourth of July fireworks to light up the Pittsburgh area's sky. Here's where you can watch.

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- Add red, white and blue to that black and gold, Pittsburgh. It's time to celebrate Independence Day and there are plenty of celebrations going on in western Pennsylvania.

Two of the area's biggest celebrations, Pittsburgh and Canonsburg, are back along with many other places around the region.

Here's a county-by-county list of where you can watch some fireworks.

Allegheny County

City of Pittsburgh

The City of Pittsburgh Independence Day Celebration kicks off at 4 p.m. on July 4. There will be live music at Point State Park as well as food trucks along Liberty Avenue. On the North Shore, a DJ will entertain on the PNC Great Lawn. The fireworks will begin at 9:35 p.m.

Other communities

• Avalon -- 2024 North Boroughs Community Day at Avalon Community Park on Saturday, June 29 starts at 6 p.m. and fireworks begin at 9:15 p.m.

• Bellevue -- 2024 North Boroughs Community Day at Avalon Community Park on Saturday, June 29 starts at 6 p.m. and fireworks begin at 9:15 p.m.

• Ben Avon -- 2024 North Boroughs Community Day at Avalon Community Park on Saturday, June 29 starts at 6 p.m. and fireworks begin at 9:15 p.m.

• Ben Avon Heights --2024 North Boroughs Community Day at Avalon Community Park on Saturday, June 29 starts at 6 p.m. and fireworks begin at 9:15 p.m.

• Brentwood Borough -- The 2024 Brentwood Fourth of July Celebration includes a fireworks display scheduled to start on Thursday, July 4 at 9:30 p.m. in Brentwood Park. Earlier in the day there will be the Annual Fourth of July Parade beginning at 10 a.m. and the Brentwood Firecracker 5K at 8:30 a.m.

• Carnegie-- Carnegie Independence Day Celebration at Carnegie Park all day Saturday, July 6 with fireworks beginning after sunset.

• Crafton Borough -- Crafton Park's Fourth of July Celebration begins at 4 p.m. Thursday, July 4. Check out live music, food, mini golf and more in the park. Fireworks will be displayed at dusk.

• Dormont Borough -- 2024 Dormont Day July Fourth Celebration will take place on Thursday, July 4 from 7 p.m. to 10 p.m. with Zambelli fireworks starting around 9:30 p.m.

• Emsworth -- 2024 North Boroughs Community Day at Avalon Community Park on Saturday, June 29 starts at 6 p.m. and fireworks begin at 9:15 p.m.

• Findlay Township -- The 2024 Findlay Township Independence Day Celebration will take place on Wednesday, July 3 at 5 p.m. with fireworks at 9:45 p.m. at the Recreation and Sports Complex at Leopold Lake.

• Leetsdale -- Leetsdale will have a parade, food trucks, activities, live music and a Zambelli Fireworks show on Thursday, July 4, with the celebration kicking off at 9 a.m. and wrapping up at 10 p.m.

• McKeesport -- McKeesport will have fireworks after dark in Renzie Park following their Summer Concert Series featuring Jeff Jimerson on Thursday, July 4.

• Monroeville -- The community will celebrate on Thursday, July 4, starting with a parade at 9 a.m. on Route 22 that ends by the Monroeville Convention Center and fireworks at 9:30 p.m. at the Monroeville Mall Annex.

• Moon Township -- Moon Township's Annual Fourth of July Celebration is on Thursday July, 4 in Moon Park and includes a fireworks show at 10 p.m. There will be food trucks, a flag ceremony and kids activities earlier in the day.

• Mount Lebanon -- Community Day Fourth of July Celebration on Thursday, July 4 with fireworks at 9:30 p.m. Enjoy music, games, food and more at Mount Lebanon Park.

• Ohio Township -- Community Day begins at 5 p.m. on Saturday, July 20 with fireworks at dusk.

• Pine Township -- Pine Township's 34th Community Day is Saturday, July 20 with fireworks at dusk.

• Scott Township -- There will be fireworks on Thursday, July 4 at 9:30 p.m. in Scott Park.

• Shaler Township -- Shaler Township has several activities lined up, including a DJ at the pool, vendors, face painting and community tents. The celebration ends with fireworks at dark.

• South Fayette Township and Upper St. Clair -- South Fayette and Upper Saint Clair are partnering up for a fireworks show on Thursday, July 4 at 9:30 p.m. The show can be watched from Fairview Park in South Fayette or in Boyce Mayview Park in Upper Saint Clair.

Armstrong County

• No listings found

Beaver County

• Hopewell-- Hopewell Park Fest will take place July 13 at 3 p.m. at Hopewell Township Community Park. Fireworks will take place around 9:30 p.m.

Butler County

• Big Butler Fair -- The Big Butler Fair is Friday, June 28 to Saturday, July 6 with fireworks on Thursday, July 4 at 9 p.m.

• Mars -- Fireworks will take place at dusk at a new location on the west side of town.

• Saxonburg Borough -- Fireworks at Saxonburg Carnival Grounds on Wednesday, July 3.

Fayette County

• City of Uniontown Founding Day -- Founding Day fireworks will be Saturday, June 29 at dusk.

Greene County

• Waynesburg Lions Club July Fourth Celebration -- Fourth of July Celebration includes a car show, pancake breakfast, Little Miss Firecracker Pageant and concludes with a fireworks show on Thursday, July 4 around 9:30 p.m.

Indiana County

• Star Spangled Celebration -- Star Spangled Celebration is Thursday, July 4 featuring food vendors, craft shows, kids activities, an fireworks start at 9:45 p.m. at the Mack Park Fairground.

Lawrence County

• Ellwood City Arts, Crafts, Food & Entertainment Festival -- Ellwood City Festival will have fireworks on Sunday, June 30 at 10:00 p.m.

• July Fourth Celebration at Pearson Park -- Pearson Park July Fourth Celebration will be from 2 p.m. to 10: p.m. on Thursday, July 4 with fireworks starting at 10 p.m.

• Westminster Independence Day Celebration -- The college will host its annual family-friendly Independence Day celebration with a free concert and fireworks at 7:30 p.m. on Wednesday, July 3 at Brittain Lake.

• Red, White and Blue at Mines and Meadows -- Fireworks at Mines and Meadows in Wampum are scheduled for Saturday, July 6.

• Slovenefest -- Fireworks for Slovenfest are on Saturday, July 13, at dusk. All the fun goes down at the SNPJ Recreation Center on Martin Road in Enon Valley.

• Enon Valley Community Day -- Don't miss the fireworks at the Enon Valley Community Day on July 20 at 10 p.m.

• Firework Fest -- Fireworks are on Saturday, July 20, at 10 p.m. in downtown New Castle.

• Summer Throw Down at Mines and Meadows -- Fireworks are at 10:05 p.m. on Saturday, July 20, at Mines and Meadows on Wampum Road.

• Americans With Disabilities Act Celebration -- Fireworks in Cascade Park in New Castle on Aug. 10

• Lawrence Count Fair -- Fireworks on Saturday, Aug. 17, at dusk at the Lawrence County Fairgrounds on Midway Road.

Mercer County

• No listings found

Washington County

• Canonsburg Fourth of July -- The Greater Canonsburg Fourth of July Celebration kicks off at 10 a.m. with the annual parade. Afternoon activities will be in the town park from 12-6 p.m. with free pool admission, children's activities and live music. The fireworks show kicks off at 10 p.m.

• City of Washington Spark in the Park -- Spark in the Park will be Saturday, July 6 featuring live music, face painting, food, drinks and fireworks at 9:40 p.m. in Washington Park.

Westmoreland County

• Latrobe Fourth of July Celebration -- The Greater Latrobe Fourth of July Celebration is Thursday, July 4 and Friday, July 5 with the annual parade beginning at 10:30 a.m. Food trucks, a foam dance party, live music and fireworks starting at 9:30 p.m. will follow.

• Mount Pleasant Borough Party in the Park -- Party in the Park will be Monday, July 3 at the Gazebo and will begin at 5 p.m. with fireworks at 10 p.m.

Other festivals and fireworks

• Kennywood Celebrate America Festival -- Thursday, July 4 and Friday, July 5 at Kennywood will be the Celebrate America Festival including the annual 100-Wiener Dachshund Race, foam parties, food and drinks and Zambelli Fireworks at 9:30 p.m.

• Idlewild Independence Day Fireworks Show -- Zambelli Fireworks show Wednesday, July 3 and Thursday, July 4 at 9:30 p.m.

• Heinz History Center's Fourth at the Fort -- Thursday, July 4 10:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. at the Meadowcroft Rockshelter and Historic Village featuring historical demonstrations and period games.

• Fourth of July Weekend at Seven Springs with fireworks -- Seven Springs is hosting live music and a fireworks show on Friday, July 5 at 9:30 p.m.

• Tanger Pittsburgh Fourth of July Block Party -- Come out and enjoy a patriotic block party on Saturday, June 29 from 12 p.m. to 4 p.m. There will be food trucks, music, games and a balloon artist.

• Stars & Stripes on Shiloh-- Enjoy a Fourth of July Picnic Thursday, July 4 from 4 to 8 p.m. There will be games, live music and free incline rides.

• Carnegie Science Center-- Celebrate the Fourth of July with Carnegie Science Center from 6 to 11 p.m. on Thursday, July 4.

• Gateway Clipper Fleet-- Board the Gateway Clipper and enjoy the fireworks on the Three Rivers. The dinner cruise includes music, dancing and a buffet.

KDKA-TV intern Haley Jacobs contributed to this story.