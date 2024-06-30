City of Pittsburgh redeploys Fireworks Task Force ahead of holiday

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- The City of Pittsburgh is bringing back its Fireworks Task Force.

From June 30 until July 5, some city police and public safety crews will respond to fireworks-related calls throughout the city.

On top of their patrols, police are also offering tips to make sure those using fireworks do so safely.

That includes reminders to never light them off within 150 feet of a building or car, in the direction of another person or under the influence of alcohol or drugs.

Lighting fireworks off is also prohibited in all city parks and playing fields.

