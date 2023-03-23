Chef Bill Fuller: Empty Bowls soup preview

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- Chef Bill Fuller, of the big Burrito Group, has a preview of some of the soups you can try at this year's Empty Bowls fundraiser for the Greater Pittsburgh Community Food Bank.

(Photo Credit: KDKA)

Vegan Feijoada

Ingredients

1c. Onion, small dice

3cloves Garlic, rough chopped

1ea large can Whole plum tomatoes, hand crushed

2c Vegetable Stock

2c Black Beans, cooked

2c Pinto Beans, cooked

2tbs. Cumin

2tbs. Paprika

1ea Bay Leaves

Salt and Pepper

Directions

1. Sweat onion and garlic in a heavy bottomed pan.

2. Add crushed tomatoes and vegetable stock, bring up to a boil.

3. Add black and pinto beans, cumin, paprika and bay leaves. Bring to a simmer.

4. Let simmer for about an hour, occasionally stirring.

Double check seasoning.

Chick Pea Chili

Serves 6

Ingredients

2 Lb Peeled, washed tomatillos

2 ea. Whole jalapenos, de-stemmed

½ C. Rough chopped white onion

4 cloves Whole garlic

2 tsp. Salt

1 32 oz. can Garbanzo beans (Chick Peas), drained and rinsed

1 ea. Small Spanish onion, sliced thinly to julienne

1 Tbs. Black pepper

2 Tbs. Salt

¼ C Olive oil

2 Tbs. Chopped cilantro

Directions

1. Clean tomatillos by immersing in water and removing skins.

2. Place tomatillos in a heavy-duty ovenproof pot with whole jalapenos, onion, whole garlic, salt and olive oil.

3. Place pot in a 500° oven and roast vegetables until soft and lightly browned.

4. Pour tomatillo mixture into a blender. Puree thoroughly. You may need to do this in two batches.

5. Return mixture to pot. Add chickpeas. Bring to a simmer.

6. Stir in cilantro.

Soba Thai Corn Chowder

Serves 6

Ingredients

2 Tbs. Soybean oil

¼ C. Rough chopped celery

¼ C. Rough chopped garlic

1 C. Rough chopped onion

¼ C. Penang Curry Paste

2 Tbs. Brown sugar

1 Qt. Fresh kernels of corn (may substitute frozen)

2 ea. 12 oz. cans of coconut milk

Fish sauce to taste

1 ½ C. roasted corn kernels

8 oz. Jumbo lump crabmeat

Cilantro leaves for garnish

Directions

1) In a large pot, heat oil. Add celery, garlic, and onions and stir-fry until cooked and lightly browned.

2) Add Penang Curry Paste and sugar. Stir fry until curry is fragrant.

3) Add corn and coconut milk.

4) Bring to a boil and simmer for approximately 15 minutes.

5) Puree. Strain through medium mesh strainer (or food mill) pressing on the strained puree to extract all liquid.

6) Stir in roasted corn and adjust seasoning with fish sauce.

7) Place crabmeat in bottom of bowls. Pour over soup. Garnish atop.

Penang Curry Paste

1 ½ oz. Dried red chilis, deseeded

1 Tbs Coriander seeds, toasted

2 Tbs. Shrimp paste

Juice of 2 limes

8 each Kafir lime leaves, de-stemmed and chopped

½ C. Cilantro, washed well and dried, stems and roots included

2 Tbs. Mint, washed well and dried

2 ea. Lemongrass stalks, first 5-6 inches, sliced thinly

1 tbs. Brown sugar

½ C. Chopped garlic

½ C. Chopped shallots

3 each Juniper berries

2 oz. Fresh turmeric

1) Soak dried chilis in hot water to soften for approx. ½ hour. Prepare other ingredients while waiting.

2) Remove red chilis from water and reserve water.

3) Place all ingredients in a blender.

4) Puree all ingredients thoroughly using the chili water to moisten the mixture and to aid in blending. Do not add too much water!

5) Freeze what won't be used in right away.