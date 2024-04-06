Charly Palmer, award-winning artist, gives lessons to Pittsburgh Public Schools students

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - On Friday, an art studio in the Hill District said goodbye to a celebrated Black artist's exhibit, but not before he visited Pittsburgh to connect with kids from several schools.

Charly Palmer's work, "Voices Come and Gone," has been on display at the August Wilson House since November.

Palmer returned for the curtain call to share personal lessons on painting with more than 100 middle and high school students.

"Where I'm at creatively has allowed me the access to really give back. I get more energy and inspiration from them than they may ever get from me," Palmer said.

"His work is a reflection, you could see a reflection of yourself in his work, and I'm sure those students were inspired. You could see that through the art today," said Demeatria Boccella, founder and executive director of FashionAFRICANA.

Palmer and his wife were both honored this year with NAACP Image Awards, and Palmer also was chosen to create the Postal Service's 2024 Black Heritage Stamp.