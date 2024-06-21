Charges filed against two protesters from pro-Palestinian encampment at University of Pittsburgh

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- Arrest warrants have been issued for two protesters accused of clashing with police at the pro-Palestinian encampment that was set up on the University of Pittsburgh's campus earlier this month.

According to court paperwork, 24-year-old Cory Roma and 21-year-old Muhammad Ali are each facing numerous charges filed by University of Pittsburgh Police. Police say Roma and Ali both were involved with attacking the barrier that had been set up by officers and were refusing to follow orders by officers during the incident.

The encampment was set up on June 2 outside the Cathedral of Learning.

A little over 24 hours after the encampment had been set up, protesters occupying the camp outside the Cathedral of Learning began to clear out.

An encampment that was set up outside by pro-Palestinian protestors outside the Cathedral of Learning on the University of Pittsburgh's campus in Oakland was cleared out overnight after a meeting between trusted leaders in the encampment, Mayor Ed Gainey, and representatives from the Mayor's Office. No arrests were made. KDKA Photojournalist Brian Smithmyer

Pittsburgh Police Chief Larry Scirotto said the clearing of the encampment came following a meeting between Mayor Ed Gainey, representatives from the mayor's office, and "trusted members" from within the camp.

After workers from Pitt began tearing down the encampment, Mayor Gainey released a statement, saying in part that his role as the mayor is to keep the city safe and that the number one priority was about finding a way towards a safe resolution.

This encampment came several weeks after the Schenley Plaza encampment near the University of Pittsburgh cleared in late April near the end of the academic school year. During that time, two people were arrested by Pitt Police as protesters tried to occupy the area around the Cathedral of Learning.

College campuses across the United States have seen demonstrations since the conflict between Israel and Hamas began in October.