2 people arrested as protesters, police clash near University of Pittsburgh campus

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - After multiple days of no interactions with police, the protest currently occupying Schenley Park clashed with law enforcement, leading to at least two people being taken away in handcuffs.

The protest near the University of Pittsburgh is calling for the institution to break ties with any company that supports the nation of Israel, as its conflict with Hamas continues overseas.

BREAKING: University of Pittsburgh Police pushed back Pro-Palestinian protesters who had moved on to the lawn next to the Cathedral of Learning. They were allowed to remain on the street and sidewalk.



The protesters are calling on the university to divest from Israel.@KDKA pic.twitter.com/wklgJxXLo9 — Ricky Sayer (@RickyReports) April 28, 2024

Pro-Palestinian protesters had their arms locked for hours. An organizer told KDKA-TV they would not move unless Chancellor Gabel or members of the Board of Trustees came to negotiate.

Among their demands is the University of Pittsburgh divest from Israel.

Earlier, University of Pittsburgh police pushed protesters back from the Cathedral of Learning. Protesters had been peacefully marching around the building on the public street.

Issues arose when the protesters went onto the lawn of the Cathedral. They tried to set up a tent.

Protesters had formed a circle on the other side of the street, and police had not broken it up as of 10 p.m. Sunday.

At one point, two people were taken away by police.

Later: Two people were taken into the custody of University of Pittsburgh Police. We didn’t see what led to this, but protest organizers identified the two individuals as other protesters. @KDKA pic.twitter.com/fIbu9EUtRu — Ricky Sayer (@RickyReports) April 28, 2024

Organizers identified them as part of their protesters.

"We're here to tell the University of Pittsburgh that as faculty, as a community, they need to listen to the demands of the people and stop lining their pockets. This must end," one protester said.

The University of Pittsburgh later confirmed to KDKA-TV that one of the two people arrested was a University of Pittsburgh student.

The university has not yet responded to a request for comment on any other matters related to the protest.