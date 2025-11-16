The next week in Pittsburgh will be a weather whiplash with changing conditions

From isolated severe thunderstorms last night to now, Winter Weather Advisories up north, we are in for a weather whiplash.

Clarion, Jefferson, and Venango counties are under a Winter Weather Advisory until 1 p.m. Monday. A Winter Storm Watch for Forest County is also in effect for the same time frame, where 2-4" of snow is expected with lake effect snow showers.

Watches and warnings in western Pennsylvania on Sunday morning KDKA Weather Center

A Wind Advisory for Somerset County and Garrett County, Maryland, goes until midnight, where gusts could get up to 50mph.

The rest of the region today will continue to see temperatures fall from the upper 50s at midnight into the low to mid 40s during the day, with wind chills in the 30s for the Steelers game when you factor in 20-30mph wind gusts.

Temperatures vs. Wind Chill on Sunday in the Pittsburgh area KDKA Weather Center

It'll stay mostly cloudy with a spotty shower possible.

Next week we start off chilly with highs in the low 40s, and then by the end of the week we are back to highs in the 60s.

There are a few showers and even a wintry mix possible on Tuesday. Through mid to the end of the week, we gradually warm up to the 50s with a few showers around.

Lake effect snow in northern Pennsylvania through Monday evening KDKA Weather Center

Friday is our best chance of rain and also warm temperatures back to the low to mid 60s.

7-day forecast: November 16, 2025 KDKA Weather Center

