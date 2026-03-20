Cell phone tower being built in Pittsburgh's Point State Park for upcoming NFL Draft

A new cell phone tower is being constructed in Pittsburgh's Point State Park in preparation for the upcoming NFL Draft in late April.

Workers could be seen installing the tower that will help boost cell signals when fans flood Downtown Pittsburgh and the city's North Shore for the three-day event.

A spokesperson for VisitPittsburgh said that Verizon is an official partner of the NFL.

Verizon is installing a cell phone tower in Point State Park as part of preparations for the upcoming 2026 NFL Draft.Hundreds of thousands of people are expected to be in the city for the three-day event. KDKA Drone Team / KDKA Photojournalist Jeremy Stockdill

With the opening night of the three-day NFL Draft festivities just over 30 days away, city leaders have launched beautification efforts to help brighten up the city ahead of the event.

An estimated 500,000 to 700,000 people are expected to be in Pittsburgh for the NFL Draft in late April.

The NFL Draft Theater and Main Stage will be positioned near Acrisure Stadium on the city's North Shore and are expected to take up a footprint that's larger than a football field.

Elements of the NFL Draft Experience, the league's interactive fan festival, will be held at Point State Park, transforming the famous Downtown green space. Organizers said the area will feature interactive exhibits, youth programming, and food and beverage offerings for fans of all ages.

Dozens of trees are going to be removed from Pittsburgh's North Shore to help make way for the setup for the event.

The 2026 NFL Draft will take place from April 23-25.