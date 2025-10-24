As the 2026 NFL Draft approaches, leaders from the league, Pittsburgh, and the Steelers kick into high gear

The clock on the North Shore continues to tick toward April 23, 2026, and the beginning of the NFL Draft. The individuals responsible for making it happen have been hard at work.

NFL Events Director Steve Fargo, Steelers Vice President Dan Rooney, VisitPITTSBURGH's Jim Britt, and P3R CEO Troy Schooley were part of the RMU Sports Management Student Career Summit at the school's campus in Moon Township.

The big topic: the NFL draft.

"We're going to have a great present outside of Acirsure Stadium to highlight the North Shore, as well as Point State Park great backdrop for the event," Fargo told KDKA-TV.

Fargo said that's pretty much the footprint, and as to what fans can expect. Those details are still being worked out. Fargo did spill some of the details when it comes to the fan experience.

"There will be activities that highlight the Super Bowl rings, the Super Bowl trophies, including the six the Steelers have, including the draft theater and our draft experience," he added.

For the Steelers, Vice President Dan Rooney of Pittsburgh and the region's connections to the NFL draft are etched in some of those Super Bowl trophies.

"We want to celebrate those stories, but western Pennsylvania football in general," he said. "Over 20 Hall of Famers coming from western Pennsylvania will be on full display."

Jim Britt heads up sports events for VisitPITTSBURGH. From people to money, the anticipated massive scope of the event is hard to grasp.

"What we're hearing is 600,000 people," Britt said. "Our research team is expecting $130-160 million in direct spending."

Organizers say they're going to need an army of volunteers as well, with various duties. Britt says Come one, come all, and be ready to help.

"That will be everything from helping people get around town to as well as servicing in the actual event theater," he said.

