Carrie Underwood announces 43-city tour that will roll through Pittsburgh

By John P. Wise

/ CBS Pittsburgh

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- Hours after it was announced that Eric Clapton will perform at PPG Paints Arena, another huge name in music announced her own tour stop in Pittsburgh.

Carrie Underwood will play at PPG on Feb. 25 next year.

It's all part of her "Denim & Rhinestones Tour" that kicks off Oct. 15 in Greenville, S.C.

The 43-city tour will conclude on St. Patrick's Day, March 17, in Seattle next year.

Underwood also will perform at State College (Feb. 10), Charleston, West Virginia (Feb. 14), Philadelphia (Feb. 22) and Columbus, Ohio (March 4).

First published on May 16, 2022 / 10:36 AM

