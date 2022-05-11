Smashing Pumpkins announce new tour that includes Pittsburgh stop

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- The Smashing Pumpkins on Wednesday announced a 32-date tour that will stop in Pittsburgh later this year.

Hugely popular in the post-grunge 1990s, the band will kick off its "Spirits On Fire" tour on Oct. 2 in Dallas.

Jane's Addiction will join the Smashing Pumpkins for all shows. Poppy will open for 30 of the shows; Meg Myers will open the shows in Pittsburgh on Oct. 22, at PPG Paints Arena, and Cleveland on Oct. 29.

The tour will wrap on Nov. 29 at Los Angeles' famous Hollywood Bowl.

Presale begins Thursday, and general admission tickets go on sale Friday. Click here for information about tickets.

Also Thursday, the band will perform on CBS' The Late Late Show with James Corden. You can watch that on KDKA-TV.

