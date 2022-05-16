Watch CBS News
Eric Clapton to perform in Pittsburgh in September

By John P. Wise

CBS Pittsburgh

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- Legendary guitarist Eric Clapton has included Pittsburgh on a limited five-city tour in September.

Clapton will perform at PPG Paints Arena on Sept. 16, just before wrapping the short run with two shows at New York's historic Madison Square Garden on Sept. 18-19.

The tour is scheduled to start in Columbus, Ohio, on Sept. 8. The 77-year-old Englishman will play in Detroit on Sept. 10, with shows following in Chicago on Sept. 12-13.

Jimmie Vaughn will open all seven shows.

Clapton is currently performing across Europe in a tour that is scheduled to conclude June 17 in Finland.

First published on May 16, 2022 / 9:17 AM

