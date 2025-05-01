5 Carnegie Mellon alumni nominated for Tony Awards

The Tony Award nominations are out, and five Carnegie Mellon University alumni are on the list.

The alumni are nominated for 13 awards, marking the 16th consecutive year that CMU graduates have gotten nods in the Tony Awards.

"Buena Vista Social Club," "Dead Outlaw," "Death Becomes Her," "Maybe Happy Ending" and "Operation Mincemeat: A New Musical" are nominated for best musical, and CMU grads had a part in all of them.

Megan Hilty is nominated for best performance by an actress in a leading role in a musical for "Death Becomes Her." Natalie Venetia Belcon was nominated for best performance by an actress in a featured role in a musical for "Buena Vista Social Club."

Jamie DeRoy was the producer of two nominees for best play as well as three best musicals and two best revivals of a musical. Ankit Agrawal was the producer of two best musicals.

And Peter Hylenski got two nods for best sound design of a musical with "Just In Time" and "Maybe Happy Ending."

"The Carnegie Mellon community is excited to celebrate our talented alumni who continue to shape the future of theatre in front of and behind the spotlight," CMU President Farnam Jahanian said in a news release. "Their passion and artistry exemplify the excellence fostered at CMU's School of Drama, and we look forward to celebrating them at this year's Tony Awards."

The 78th Tony Awards will be held Sunday, June 8. Broadway's biggest night will be hosted by "Wicked" star Cynthia Erivo. The Tony Awards will air on CBS and Paramount+.