Hundreds of Pittsburgh-area kids take part in Cam Heyward's youth football camp

Hundreds of kids sought to sharpen their football skills Saturday morning as part of Cam Heyward's youth football camp.

"Had nothing to do over the winter, so I was a little bored," Gage Lindsey of Fairmont, W. Va., said.

The day got even better for the participants when Heyward himself came in.

"Cam's a great guy; I hope to learn everything from him," Lindsey said.

Hundreds of kids here hoped to do just that.

"Kids are gonna be able to dream and be any position today," Chris Dubek, COO of Flexwork Sports, said.

Dubek and his team helped the campers do some position-specific skill work.

"A lot of movement, a lot of pillar prep," he said.

Each kid had something they wanted to work on.

"Just hand placement – hand movement… chop blocks," Lindsey said.

But Dubek says there's more to learn from this game than just on-field skills.

"It's a game, football, right?" he said. "But how football translates to everything in life – work, academics, relationships. It all carries over."

Kids like Lindsey just wanted to soak it all in, things like ball safety and proper tackling.

"Just learn, just learning," he said. "Learning everything."