Calvin Crew sentenced to life in prison without parole for killing of Uber driver Christina Spicuzza

Calvin Crew, the man convicted of killing Christina Spicuzza, a Pittsburgh-area Uber driver in 2022, has been sentenced to life in prison without parole.

Crew was not in the courtroom at his own request. The defense attorney spoke on his behalf, but the judge indicated in a private message that he maintains his innocence and plans to appeal the sentence.

Spicuzza's mother, as well as other family members, gave victim impact statements at the sentencing.

Earlier this year, a jury found Crew guilty of first-degree murder in Spicuzza's 2022 killing in Monroeville. He was also convicted of robbery, kidnapping, gun charges and tampering with evidence.

Spicuzza was a mother of four whose family said she was working to earn extra money when she was kidnapped and murdered.

Days before the trial began earlier this year, prosecutors said they would no longer be seeking the death penalty.