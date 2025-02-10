Jury finds Calvin Crew guilty in the killing of an Uber driver in the Pittsburgh area

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- A jury has found Calvin Crew guilty of first-degree murder in the killing of Uber driver, Christina Spicuzza, in Monroeville two years ago.

He faced charges of criminal homicide, robbery, and tampering with evidence in the case.

The 12 jurors deliberated for less than a hour on Monday morning before coming back with the verdict.

The courtroom was packed shoulder to shoulder with family and friends of both suspect and victim. The court acknowledged this was an emotional case with the testimony and video evidence used during the trial.

When the verdict came down from the jury it was stone silent in the courtroom.

The jury also found Crew guilty of robbery charges, kidnapping charges, gun charges and tampering with evidence.

The whole process took about five minutes while Crew sat silently in his blue dress shirt awaiting his fate.

The victim was a mother of four whose family said she was working to earn extra money when she was kidnapped and murdered, but the defense attorney argues it was a politically motivated arrest and whoever killed Christina Spicuzza was only trying to rob her.

The defense for 25-year-old Calvin Crew said the Pitcairn native's prosecution was racially as well as politically motivated. The prosecution, meanwhile, told the jury that Spicuzza was simply a mom trying to support her family and her only mistake was picking up a man willing to rob and kill her.

After the verdict a few tears could be seen from the loved ones of Spicuzza and Crew.

He will be sentenced on May 5.

Trial testimony

One of the first witnesses was Spicuzza's partner, Brandon Marto, who testified that when Spicuzza didn't show up at their Turtle Creek home and didn't contact him, he began to get concerned.

Also testifying was Officer Francis Speranza, who was one of the first officers on the scene where the missing woman's body was found two days later in a wooded area off of Rosecrest Drive in Monroeville. Speranza's body cam video was played as he approached the remains of Spicuzza. The veteran officer said to another officer present, "I hope that's not the missing woman from Pitcairn, it looks like her."

Allegheny County police detective William Herman also took the stand last week.

Herman testified his task in the investigation was to find any video evidence.

Herman told the jury he used video from several places to track where Spicuzza's car was. He told the jurors the search for video revealed the car was parked at 504 Fourth Street in Pitcairn followed by a lone individual stepping out and walking away. Prosecutors contended that person was Crew.

Crew's former girlfriend testified saying the night of the alleged killing, Crew made a FaceTime call to her from inside a car.

Tanaya Mullen also told the jury that she noticed her gun was gone from the top drawer. Mullen said at one point after the alleged homicide, Crew told her to tell police she lost the gun.

