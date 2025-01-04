Prosecution announces they will not seek death penalty against man accused of killing Uber driver

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - Prosecutors have said that they are no longer seeking the death penalty for Calvin Crew.

Crew is the man from Penn Hills accused of kidnapping and killing his Uber driver in 2022.

The Allegheny County District Attorney's office announced just days before the case was set to go to trial that they would not seek the death penalty.

Crew's charges are related to the death of Christina Spicuzza who was found dead in a wooded area after she was initially reported missing by her fiance.

Jury selection is set to begin for the trial on Monday with testimony expected to begin next month.

Missing Uber driver found dead with gunshot wound

In February 2022, 38-year-old Christina Spicuzza was reported missing but was found with a single gunshot wound near Rosecrest Drive in Monroeville.

Her family reported that she was missing after she didn't return after a night of driving for Uber.

Pitcairn police found her car along 4th Street just hours before her body was found in Monroeville.

Spicuzza's purse was found in the car, but her Uber camera was missing, investigators said.

Police locate camera in Penn Hills

Investigators learned that Crew requested a trip to a house in Pitcairn from Penn Hills. According to the criminal complaint, police found her missing dashboard camera in Penn Hills and it revealed that Crew pointed a gun at the back of her head about 10 minutes into the ride and ordered her to keep driving.

From there, GPS revealed they drove through several neighborhoods, and during the drive, Spicuzza's cash apps were accessed and once they got to Monroeville, she was shot.

Crew is facing charges of criminal homicide, robbery, and tampering with evidence.