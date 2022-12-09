Watch CBS News
Parts of Butler and Beaver counties under boil water advisory

/ CBS Pittsburgh

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Parts of Butler and Beaver counties are under a boil water advisory. 

Penn American Water said Thursday that the advisory is for 900 customers living in portions of Butler, Butler Township and Center Township.

"Early this evening, we experienced a loss of positive water pressure due to a 12-inch water main break," Penn American Water said in a release. "A loss of positive water pressure signals the existence of conditions that could allow contamination to enter the distribution system through back-flow by back pressure or back siphonage. As a result, there is an increased chance that the water may contain disease-causing organisms."

Pennsylvania American Water says there is a potable water tanker at the old Sears parking lot at the Clearview Mall.

To see if you are impacted, click here.

First published on December 8, 2022 / 10:09 PM

