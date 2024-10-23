Burgers a la Italiana | Cooking with Rania

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- Rania Harris is putting an Italian twist on the classic burger. Katie O'Malley and PTL videographer Jeff gave them two thumbs up and took all the leftovers!

Burgers a la Italiana

(Photo Credit: KDKA)

Ingredients



4 cloves garlic, peeled and smashed

¼ cup (5 or 6) sun-dried tomatoes in oil, drained

1/3 cup fresh basil leaves, packed

1/3 cup shredded mozzarella

¼ cup grated Parmesan

1 tablespoon tomato paste

½ teaspoon crushed red pepper flakes

1-1/2 teaspoons kosher salt

½ teaspoon freshly ground black pepper

2-1/2 pounds ground sirloin beef

8 sourdough rolls, halved lengthwise

2 tablespoons extra-virgin olive oil

Topping suggestions: Shredded cheese, fresh mozzarella cheese, fresh basil leaves, sliced tomatoes, marinara sauce, prosciutto, sliced olives, roasted red bell peppers, arugula, pesto.

Note: Use any or all of the above when building your burger!

Directions:

Place a grill pan over medium-high heat or preheat a gas or charcoal grill.

In a food processor, pulse together the garlic, sun-dried tomatoes, basil, cheeses, tomato paste, red pepper flakes, salt, and pepper. Process until blended. Transfer the mixture to a large bowl. Add the beef and, using a wooden spoon or clean hands, stir until combined. Form the mixture into 8 (4-inch diameter) patties, each about 3/4-inch thick. Grill each side until cooked through, about 5 minutes. Allow to rest for 5 minutes.

Brush the cut side of the rolls with olive oil and grill until lightly toasted, about 1 minute.

Place the burgers on the bottom half of the rolls and add desired toppings. Add the top half of the rolls and serve.

Serves: 8