"Buddy Games" brings absurd challenges to lifelong friends in new CBS show, premiering Thursday at 9 p.m. ET

Lifelong friends compete in absurd challenges on "Buddy Games" Lifelong friends compete in absurd challenges on "Buddy Games" 02:12

"Let the Buddy Games Begin!" – Six teams of lifelong friends join host Josh Duhamel at a stunning lake house where they compete in absurd physical and mental challenges to claim the title of champion and a cash prize, on the series premiere of the CBS Original series "Buddy Games," Thursday, Sept. 14 (9:01-10:00 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network, and streaming on Paramount+ (live and on demand for Paramount+ with SHOWTIME subscribers, or on demand for Paramount+ Essential subscribers the day after the episode airs)*.

Following are the teams competing on the series premiere of BUDDY GAMES:

DERBY SQUAD

Jacky "Shu" Shu, Melissa Berglund, Shengul "Shaggy" Plummer and Rachel Johnston from Los Angeles, Calif.

CHICAGO'S FINEST

David "Sarge" Moore, Elyse Rodriguez, Ikeila "Kei" Smart and Melvin "Rae" Davis from Chicago, Ill.

TEAM PRIDE

Steven Mosier from Portland, Ore.; Bekah Telew from Seattle, Wash.; Andrew Shayde from Lexington, Ky.; Summer Lynne Seasons from Tigard, Ore.

TEAM OK

Justin Palmer and Stephen Craig from Edmond, Okla.; James Brian "Huddy" Hudson from Isle of Palms, S.C.; Yue Pun Szeto from Edmond, Okla.

PAGEANT QUEENS

Lauren Cisneros Campbell from Denver, Colo.; Lourdes Spurlock from Harrisonburg, Va.; Yolanda "Yoli" Stennett from White Plains, Md.; Deveney "Devi" Shea from Lorton, Va.

PHILLY FOREVER

Erica Franzzo, Anthony Franzzo, Mike Ward and Louis "Freddie" Meyers IV from Philadelphia, Pa.