Jury finds man guilty of shooting Monroeville police officer in 2023

A jury found a man guilty of shooting a Monroeville police officer in 2023.

Police say Bruce Alvarado, 40, of Clairton, hit the officer twice, then led police on a 30-mile chase, ending in Allegheny Township, Westmoreland County. The officer survived, but was off the job for six months.

Alvarado was found guilty of attempted murder of a law enforcement officer, assault of a law enforcement officer, aggravated assault, possession of firearm prohibited, person not to possess a firearm, firearms not to be carried without a license, fleeing or attempting to elude police, receiving stolen property, unlawful restraint, and recklessly endangering another person, per a news release from the Westmoreland County District Attorney's office.

After nearly a week-long trial and less than two hours of deliberating, the jury found Alvarado guilty on all counts.

"This was a case that emphasized order versus chaos, good versus evil, and where justice truly prevails. Monroeville Police Officer Craig Huhn embodies the courage and selflessness it takes to be an officer of the law, and we thank him and all of the responding officers for continuing to protect and serve," District Attorney Nicole Ziccarelli said.