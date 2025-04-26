Brief cooldown this weekend ahead for the Pittsburgh area with potential storms next week

Saturday morning begins very warm and humid across most of western Pennsylvania and northern West Virginia.

In fact, the level of atmospheric moisture available to be precipitated out (in meteorology, we call this "precipitable water") is actually in the top 95% of where it would normally be for this time of year.

Simply put, we have a level of moisture this morning that is more typical for a late-June or July day than for the end of April. This has resulted in pockets of locally heavy rain in the last 24 hours.

Just before sunrise, the Pittsburgh airport received almost one inch of rain. The heaviest totals so far have occurred between 422 and I-80, where one to nearly three inches has occurred in spots.

Saturday's forecast

Saturday's high temperature has already occurred. A cold front will progress into the region between 8 a.m. to 12 p.m., bringing an end to the showers, drier air, cooler temperatures and windy conditions this afternoon. It is likely that skies will remain mostly cloudy for most of the afternoon and early evening. Max wind gusts will range between 20-30mph.

Skies will slowly clear after sunset, and winds will calm down as high pressure settles in on Sunday morning. This will result in temperatures falling into the mid-30s to near 40 by Sunday morning.

Some lingering clouds may persist in our eastern counties until shortly after sunrise, minimizing any frost potential there. Patchy frost cannot be ruled out, though, over Northwest Pa. Sunday afternoon will be generally clear and sunny with highs in the low to mid-60s, then warmer winds and moisture look to make a comeback by Monday into Tuesday.

Next week's weather outlook

Highs will soar well into the 80s along with humid conditions on Tuesday. As a cold front and strong storm system approach from the northwest, we do anticipate some storms on Tuesday afternoon into Tuesday night. Some of these could be severe--especially in northwest Pa. and north-central Ohio, where wind shear values will be the highest, so we'll be monitoring those trends closely.

Straight-line winds look to be the main threat as of now, as storms will have a tendency to grow into clusters and lines. If any discrete storms form well ahead of the cold front, there could be a tornado threat as well.

This cold front will stall out to the south of us on Wednesday before it lifts back to the north on Thursday as a warm front. This will carry another chance of rain and storms toward the end of next week with severe weather potential as well--especially on Thursday.