Pittsburgh has a dry start to the week, but multiple rain chances move in later on

Following the passage of yesterday's cold front, western Pennsylvania and northern West Virginia received some pretty high wind gusts as anticipated during the afternoon.

Several sites across our viewing area gusted to 40mph or higher.

Today will still be fairly breezy in the afternoon, but the gusts should only be around 25-35 mph. Skies are partly cloudy now, but we should trend toward mostly cloudy conditions through the afternoon. There is a low chance of a stray shower or two as well.

WEATHER LINKS:

Current Conditions | School Closings & Delays | Submit Your Weather Photos

Winds will settle down tonight and into the day tomorrow and Tuesday as high pressure nudges closer to our region. This will result in fewer clouds, although not completely clear conditions. Temperatures are expected to largely be near or slightly below seasonal levels for the next few days with highs in the mid-upper 60s to near 70 and lows in the mid to upper 40s.

Low temperatures on Sunday KDKA Weather Center

By Tuesday evening, and especially on Wednesday, rain chances will start to increase as a very slow-moving wave of low pressure migrates from the Plains to the Great Lakes States. The amount of water vapor in the atmosphere that could be rained out will be closer to late June/July levels as opposed to May, which means there's a potential for locally heavy rain as well.

High temperatures on Monday KDKA Weather Center

On Wednesday, the low will likely pass just a little to the northwest of Pittsburgh, which may briefly put part of our area in the warm sector. This would lead to predominantly rain, but a few thunderstorms are also possible. Once the low passes to our east Wednesday night into Thursday, cool northwesterly flow will move in and linger through the rest of the week.

Rain chances over the next week KDKA Weather Center

Temperatures will be well below normal with highs on Thursday and Friday struggling to make it out of the 50s with lows in the mid-40s. While the main wave of low pressure is expected to move to the east, a remnant elongated low-pressure area called a trough will linger in our region, keeping the potential for light rain showers and plenty of clouds in place through Saturday.

7-day forecast: May 18, 2025 KDKA Weather Center

Stay up to date with the KDKA Mobile App – which you can download here!