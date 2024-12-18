Blintz Souffle | Cooking with Rania

Watch CBS News
CBS Pittsburgh

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - Rania Harris is back in the kitchen giving us another tasty treat - blintz souffle! 

Ingredients:

  • 6 large eggs
  • ½ cup sugar
  • 1 pint sour cream
  • 2 teaspoons pure vanilla extract
  • ½ cup freshly squeezed orange juice
  • 1 dozen blintzes (I buy my blintzes from Trader Joes)
  • 1 stick unsalted butter (melted)
  • Cinnamon sugar for topping
  • Cherry preserves for serving

Directions:

  1. Preheat oven to 350 degrees.
  2. Using a stand mixer, beat the eggs until light and creamy. 
  3. Add the sugar and beat until thick and ribbons form. Add the orange juice and sour cream and blend well. Add the vanilla and continue to beat till smooth. 
  4. Line a greased 9 x 13-inch pan with blintzes and drizzle with melted butter.  
  5. Pour the cream over the blintzes and top with a generous amount of cinnamon sugar. 
  6. Bake at 350 degrees for 45-50 minutes or until puffy and golden. 
  7. Serve with cherry preserves as a topping.

Serves – 6 (2 blintzes per serving)

