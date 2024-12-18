Blintz Souffle | Cooking with Rania
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - Rania Harris is back in the kitchen giving us another tasty treat - blintz souffle!
Ingredients:
- 6 large eggs
- ½ cup sugar
- 1 pint sour cream
- 2 teaspoons pure vanilla extract
- ½ cup freshly squeezed orange juice
- 1 dozen blintzes (I buy my blintzes from Trader Joes)
- 1 stick unsalted butter (melted)
- Cinnamon sugar for topping
- Cherry preserves for serving
Directions:
- Preheat oven to 350 degrees.
- Using a stand mixer, beat the eggs until light and creamy.
- Add the sugar and beat until thick and ribbons form. Add the orange juice and sour cream and blend well. Add the vanilla and continue to beat till smooth.
- Line a greased 9 x 13-inch pan with blintzes and drizzle with melted butter.
- Pour the cream over the blintzes and top with a generous amount of cinnamon sugar.
- Bake at 350 degrees for 45-50 minutes or until puffy and golden.
- Serve with cherry preserves as a topping.
Serves – 6 (2 blintzes per serving)