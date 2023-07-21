Blackhawk school board votes to fire district superintendent Robert Postupac
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- The Blackhawk School District board has voted to fire superintendent Dr. Robert Postupac following state ethics violations.
Postupac and Moon school board member Mark Scappe admitted to trading jobs for each other's children in their districts.
The district will now begin the search for a new superintendent.
Postupac is still the superintendent for the Western Beaver County School District.
