State Ethics Commission: Blackhawk School superintendent, Moon school board member traded jobs for their children

The State Ethics Commission released two reports on Thursday about Blackhawk Superintendent Dr. Robert Postupac and longtime Moon school board member Mark Scappe. According to the report, they both admitted to trading jobs for their children.

Superintendent Postupac's daughter got a job as a full-time elementary teacher at Moon and school board member Scappe's son got a full-time job as a gym teacher at Blackhawk.

According to the report, Scappe's son didn't make it past the first round of interviews at Blackhawk. Superintendent Postupac then intervened, making sure he got the job.

The report shows that Scappe instructed Moon Acting Superintendent Dr. Donna Milanovich to place Postupac's daughter on the school board agenda for approval for a full-time teaching job when none existed. She was hired as an elementary teacher.

Each one was found guilty of violating ethics laws and was ordered to pay a $750 fine.

Scappe issued a statement saying, "I contested these allegations but after thousands of dollars in legal expenses and facing even more costs if we continued the fight to a hearing, I accepted a $750 fine to settle and move on. I am proud for the past 20 years to have represented the students and community of Moon Area to the very best of my ability and will have no further comment in this matter."

KDKA-TV's Jennifer Borrasso reached out several times to Postupac, but he never responded.

The report goes on to say the superintendent filed false ethics reports for a number of years. He didn't list all the money and monetary value that he got so they are making him file new ethics reports for 2016, 2017 and 2019. He also failed to identify all reportable sources of income for 2016, 2017 and 2019.

The school board is meeting Thursday night to address the matter.

"I'm disappointed and saddened, but I took an oath of office to follow the law," Blackhawk School Board President Frank Makoczy said in a statement. "The written report is disturbing. As such, we take this seriously and plan on referring this to the district attorney as well as the U.S. attorney office in Pittsburgh."