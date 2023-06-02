Blackhawk School District suspends Superintendent Dr. Robert Postupac

Watch CBS News
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- The Blackhawk School Board has voted to suspend its Superintendent Dr. Robert Postupac.

The board also voted to move forward with a process that could lead to his termination.

The state's Ethics Commission says Postupac and Moon school board member Mark Scappe admitted to conspiring to trade jobs for each other's children in their districts. 

Dr. William Pettigrew will serve as Blackhawk's acting superintendent.

