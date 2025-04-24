Watch CBS News
Federal agents spotted during immigration enforcement raid at Beaver County Mexican restaurant

By
Mike Darnay
Mike Darnay

/ CBS Pittsburgh

Federal agents raid Mexican restaurant in Beaver County
Federal agents raid Mexican restaurant in Beaver County 00:17

Federal agents were spotted during an immigration enforcement raid at 1942 Tacos & Tequila in East Rochester Borough, Beaver County on Wednesday. 

A spokesperson from the FBI Pittsburgh field office says their agents were working alongside and in support of their partners with Homeland Security in the Rochester Borough area on Wednesday. 

a6a5a8d97e21b3e532129171f586360c.jpg
Federal agents raided 1942 Tacos & Tequila in East Rochester Borough on Wednesday. A spokesperson for the FBI says agents were conducting immigration enforcement.  KDKA

"The FBI in Pittsburgh continues to provide investigative, technical, and analytical support to our partners at the Department of Homeland Security in their immigration operations all over the region as directed by the Attorney General," the spokesperson said.

Agents from the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, and Firearms were also seen participating in the raids.

When KDKA's news crew arrived at the East Rochester Borough location, there was a sign on the door saying the restaurant was closed.

It's unclear what the purpose of the raid was or if anyone was taken into custody. 

The manager of the restaurant declined to comment about the raids and the situation. 

