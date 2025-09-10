Baked Gnocchi with Sausage, Peppers and Onions recipes | Chef Janet on Talk Pittsburgh
Chef Janet Loughran has a recipe for your tailgate party leftovers! She's showing Heather how to make an Italian dish in the kitchen! Follow Chef Janet on Instagram!
Baked Gnocchi with Sausage, Peppers, and Onions
Ingredients (serves 4–6)
- 1 lb potato gnocchi (shelf-stable or refrigerated)
- 2 cups cooked sausage, sliced (leftover works great)
- 2 cups cooked peppers and onions (leftovers or chop fresh and sauté until soft)
- 2 cups marinara sauce (store-bought or homemade)
- 1 ½ cups shredded mozzarella cheese
- ½ cup grated Parmesan cheese
- 2 tbsp olive oil
- 1 tsp Italian seasoning (optional)
- Fresh basil for garnish (optional)
Directions
- Preheat oven to 375°F.
- Boil gnocchi in salted water 2–3 minutes until they float. Drain and toss with olive oil to prevent sticking.
- Prep veggies if you don't have leftover. Use the Quick Chopper to chop peppers and onions. Sauté in olive oil until softened, 6–8 minutes.
- In a large oven-safe dish, mix gnocchi, sausage, peppers, onions, marinara, and Italian seasoning.
- Grate mozzarella and Parmesan. Sprinkle evenly over the top.
- Place in oven for 20–25 minutes until bubbly and golden.
- Garnish with basil, scoop, and enjoy.