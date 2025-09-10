Baked Gnocchi with Sausage, Peppers and Onions recipes | Chef Janet on Talk Pittsburgh

Chef Janet Loughran has a recipe for your tailgate party leftovers! She's showing Heather how to make an Italian dish in the kitchen! Follow Chef Janet on Instagram!

Baked Gnocchi with Sausage, Peppers, and Onions

(Photo Credit: KDKA)

Ingredients (serves 4–6)

1 lb potato gnocchi (shelf-stable or refrigerated)

2 cups cooked sausage, sliced (leftover works great)

2 cups cooked peppers and onions (leftovers or chop fresh and sauté until soft)

2 cups marinara sauce (store-bought or homemade)

1 ½ cups shredded mozzarella cheese

½ cup grated Parmesan cheese

2 tbsp olive oil

1 tsp Italian seasoning (optional)

Fresh basil for garnish (optional)

Directions