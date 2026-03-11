Arnold Palmer Regional Airport close to agreement with new airline

Optimism seems to be taking off at Arnold Palmer Regional Airport, as the airport authority not only closes in on finishing a new terminal but also potentially lands another budget airline to call Latrobe home.

Work on the first phase of the airport's new terminal is nearing completion. The new building will feature more room for TSA screenings, larger waiting areas for travelers, and eventually, an increase to two gates that can load and unload two 175-seat airliners simultaneously.

The only question is which airline will be loading and unloading now that Spirit Airlines has cancelled its popular Orlando route from Latrobe and is only committing to a seasonal Myrtle Beach flight for now.

KDKA-TV put that question to Gabe Monzo, the executive director of the Westmoreland County Airport Authority.

"For now, I can tell you it's another budget-style airline. And no, I am not going to tell you which one," said Monzo with a laugh. "And it is more than one, it's not one. There are several that we are talking to."

Potential budget airlines that could be interested in a viable Orlando route, and other destinations, include popular U.S. carriers such as Allegiant, Frontier, Breeze, and Avelo.

Monzo says they're doing everything to land a deal with a new airline, but he added that they are happy to continue working with Spirit for as long as Spirit wishes to stay. The bottom line, however, for Monzo and all who work at the airport authority is that they have to look to the horizon and maximize the soon-to-be-opened new terminal.

"We have business," Monzo said. "We have people that want to go to Orlando out of Latrobe. Period. We don't want to lose that business."

Monzo says that while they are still negotiating with several budget airlines, they expect an offer from one of the airlines to come within the next month. As for the new terminal, phase one of construction will be completed sometime in June.