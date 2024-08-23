Pirates' Andrew McCutchen meets baby named after him

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Cutch finally met Cutch.

Before the Pittsburgh Pirates game on Friday against the Cincinnati Reds at PNC Park, Andrew McCutchen met baby Cutch, a newborn boy named after him.

In July, Pirates fan Jordan Lundquist posted a photo of his newborn on social media, introducing Pirates nation to his son Cutch. In the post on X, Lundquist asked if anyone in the Pirates' organization could let McCutchen know that the couple's third child was named after him.

McCutchen quickly noticed on social media and asked to meet the boy. On Friday, Lundquist, 1-month-old Cutch and the rest of the family met McCutchen.

"I've never known another human being Cutch, besides myself," McCutchen said in a video posted to the Pirates' X account.

"What up, Cutch," he said to the newest Cutch in town.

Jordan told KDKA-TV in July that his wife Eevanna brought up the name a few years ago. She's from Arizona, but she became a Pirates fan when the couple started dating in 2016.

"I converted her and she quickly learned why Cutch was my favorite player. We love him for what he represents on and off the field. He's a family man who has stayed loyal to Pittsburgh through all the years," Jordan said.