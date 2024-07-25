Watch CBS News
Pirates fans named their baby after Andrew McCutchen, and he noticed

By Madeline Bartos

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- There's a new Cutch in Pittsburgh.

Pittsburgh Pirates fan Jordan Lundquist posted a photo of his newborn on social media, introducing the world to his son Cutch, named after Andrew McCutchen. 

In his post, he asked if someone at the Pirates could let McCutchen know that the couple's third child was named after the baseball star. And the original Cutch took notice. 

"Well now I need to meet Cutch!" McCutchen wrote in a reply to the post. 

McCutchen himself has four kids with his wife Maria, welcoming the most recent addition to his family, a baby girl, earlier this year.

McCutchen was drafted by the Pirates in 2005 as the 11th overall pick. He left the team and went to the San Francisco Giants in 2017. He returned to the Pirates in 2023 after stints with several other teams. 

He's certainly left his mark on the city, recently earning the title the 2023 Pittsburgher of the Year. 

Madeline Bartos

Madeline Bartos is a digital web producer for CBS Pittsburgh who has worked with KDKA since 2019.

