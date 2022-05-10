Allegheny County unveils Summer Concert Series line-up

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - The temperatures are warming and school is coming to an end. You know what that means: summer is almost here and it's time to get outside and enjoy some fun summer activities.

It's going to be a blast of a summer with countless events even with just the stuff going on in Allegheny County. There are going to be concerts, drive-in movies, festivals and so much more all throughout the summer.

At Tuesday's news conference, the county announced Family Fun Night at the Movies will be starting June 11, running every Saturday at South Park Amphitheater.

The concert series will begin the first weekend of June with various performances by local bands, including some Grammy winners.

And get ready to flashback to the 20th century with the return of drive-in movies at Hartwood Acres beginning June 8 and running every Wednesday featuring classics like Wall-E and the original Footloose.

Shane McLaughlin will be performing at one of the concerts as part of Pittsburgh's very own Buffalo Rose band, and he said he can't wait for summer to get here so the fun can start.

"We are so honored and excited to be a part of this incredible summer music series put on by Allegheny County and we are so fortunate and blessed to be a part of this incredible musical community and there are a ton of fantastic acts this summer so come out and see a show," he said.

You can see the full line-up of the summer concert series, the movie line-ups and other various festivals going on in Allegheny County online.