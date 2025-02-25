Civil lawsuit filed against owners of Aliquippa VFW over 'brutal' bar attack

A civil lawsuit has been filed against the owners of the Aliquippa VFW over a 'brutal' attack that happened inside the bar at the lodge earlier this year.

Attorney Todd Hollis is representing Preston Coleman and has filed the lawsuit against the Veterans Home Association of Aliquippa, who own and operate the VFW lodge.

Three people have been criminally charged in what police say was a 'brutal' and 'unprovoked' attack against Coleman.

Brett Ours has been charged with attempted homicide is accused of attacking and strangling Coleman. Police say surveillance video from inside the VFW shows Ours standing up and punching Coleman in the face repeatedly. When Coleman tried to escape, police say Ours upped the attack and began kicking him in the head.

The fight went on for about half an hour until Coleman lost consciousness. Coleman was flown to the hospital and and placed under a medically-induced coma.

A second man, Ronald Brown, was later charged after police said walked into the bar in the middle of the attack, saw Coleman 'battered and completely defenseless,' and also started beating him.

A third suspect, Ireland Brown, was arrested and charged in connection with the attack. Police say Brown, who is Ronald Brown's daughter, was working as a bartender at the VFW on the night of the attack and failed to call 911 and helped Ours get away after giving her dad a wash rag that he and Ours used to wipe away crucial blood evidence.

The lawsuit alleges that the Veterans Home Association was negligent of protecting Coleman and other VFW customers from other people acting intentionally harmful and also says that Brown's failure to call 911 during the attack warrants damages against the association. According to the lawsuit, a jury trial has been demanded.

District Attorney Nate Bible said that he is still investigating the incident and is leaving the door open to pursue a hate crime in this case.