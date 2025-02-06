Man wanted in brutal unprovoked attack at Aliquippa VFW arrested

Aliquippa community holds fundraiser for family of man who was assaulted at local VFW

ALIQUIPPA, Pa. (KDKA) — A man wanted after police said he brutally beat another man in an unprovoked attack at the VFW in Aliquippa last month has been arrested.

Aliquippa police said 39-year-old Brett Ours was taken into custody after a brief standoff at a home on Allegheny Avenue in West Aliquippa shortly before 6 p.m. on Thursday.

Ours was charged with attempted homicide after police said surveillance video showed him "viciously" beating another man for half an hour at Aliquippa VFW Post 3577 the night of Jan. 5. Police said the 52-year-old victim was flown to the hospital with serious injuries.

Investigators said video footage showed Ours assaulted and strangled the victim, using a bar stool at one point. During the attack, which investigators called unprovoked, police said the victim was mostly unconscious and defenseless.

At one point, investigators said Ours held the defenseless man to the ground, while another person, 43-year-old Ronald Brown, repeatedly punched the victim in the head, neck and face. Brown was arrested last month on charges of aggravated assault.

During the attack, investigators said no one at the bar called police until after Ours had left.

The U.S. Marshals Service said Ours' arrest on Thursday was the result of "cooperative investigative efforts" between multiple agencies, including Pennsylvania State Police and the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco and Firearms.