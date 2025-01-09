2nd man charged in "brutal" and "unprovoked" attack at Aliquippa VFW, police say

ALIQUIPPA, Pa. (KDKA) — A second person is facing charges after police said a man was "brutally" beaten in an unprovoked attack at the bar of a Beaver County VFW.

Brett Ours, 39, is already facing attempted homicide charges after police said surveillance video showed him "viciously" beating the victim for half an hour at Aliquippa VFW Post 3577 on Sunday night. Police said the victim was flown to the hospital with serious injuries.

Investigators said video footage showed Ours assaulted and strangled the victim, using a bar stool at one point. During the attack, which investigators called unprovoked, police said the victim was mostly unconscious and defenseless.

Police said no one at the bar called 911 until Ours left.

On Thursday, police announced charges against 43-year-old Ronald Brown, who police said walked into the bar in the middle of the attack, saw the victim "battered and completely defenseless" and also started beating him.

"[Brown] stood by and watched the assault occur. [Brown] clearly observed the severity of the assault and that the victim was completely helpless. [Brown] also knew at this time, nobody had dialed 911 and there was no help on the way for the victim. Seeing all of this and knowing all the facts, [Brown] made the decision to join in on the attack," Aliquippa police wrote on Facebook.

Investigators said as Ours held the defenseless man to the ground, Brown repeatedly punched him in the head, neck and face. After that, police said Brown wiped his hands off and continued to watch Ours violently assault the victim.

Brown claimed he went to the bar because the victim made a comment about his daughter before the assault, but police said that hasn't been proven "and is no excuse or defense for the brutal & violent assault that took place."

Ours is on the run and police asked anyone with information about his whereabouts to call 724-775-0880. Brown turned himself in on Thursday afternoon on charges of liability for conduct of another, aggravated assault and simple assault, police said.

Meanwhile, Aliquippa VFW Post 3577 posted on Facebook saying it was closed indefinitely.