Man attacks and strangles man outside of Aliquippa Veterans of Foreign Wars building

ALIQUIPPA (KDKA) - Police were made aware of an assault inside a building in Aliquippa this past weekend.

On Sunday night, inside of the Veterans of Foreign Wars building on Penn Ave. a fight broke out.

The man was identified as Brett Ours. Ours allegedly attacked and strangled a man in what was described as an unprovoked attack.

The fight went on for about half an hour until the victim lost consciousness.

Police said surveillance video of the incidents shows at least three bystanders watching but not entering the fight.

The victim was flown to the hospital with no updates yet about their status.

Police ask that if you have any information to call them.

