Woman charged in unprovoked attack at the Aliquippa VFW as the 3rd offender

A third person has been charged for a brutal unprovoked attack that happened at the Aliquippa VFW last month.

The third offender was identified as Ireland Brown, according to the Aliquippa City Police Department.

In January, 39-year-old Brett Ours was charged with attempted homicide when he attacked a man at the Aliquippa VFW.

Police said an investigation of the video footage showed Ours assaulted and strangled the victim who was mostly unconscious and defenseless.

Investigators said Ours held the victim to the ground while another man, Ronald Brown, repeatedly punched the victim in the head, neck and face. Police said Brown interfered in the middle of the attack after seeing the defenseless victim and started beating him. Brown was arrested last month after being charged with aggravated assault.

Investigators said Brown was the bartender on duty during the assault.

An arrest warrant is out for Brown, police said Brown failed to turn herself in and anyone with information is asked to contact the Aliquippa Police Department at 724-378-8000.