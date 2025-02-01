Aliquippa community holds fundraiser for family of man who was assaulted at local VFW

ALIQUIPPA, Pa. (KDKA) -- Community members in Aliquippa held a spaghetti dinner fundraiser to support the family of Preston Coleman, who was attacked last month at the VFW on Penn Avenue.

Coleman had severe injuries and faces a long road to recovery, his family says.

Morgan Resanovich, a bartender at the VFW, helped to organize the fundraiser.

"It's important because his family is a good set of people and we need to do whatever we can to band together as a community and do whatever we can to help them out," said Resanovich.

A former VFW bartender, Julia Smith, also attended.

"Preston is a great guy; he always made sure us girls got out of the bar safely, all the time he was a huge supporter of Aliquippa," Smith said. "We can't wait to get him home."

Coleman's daughter, Prashauna Coleman, also attended the dinner, sharing her family's appreciation.

"I feel the love today," Coleman said. "I just want to thank everyone who had a helping hand and made this possible today. On behalf of my family, we thank you guys today here at the VFW."

Police say 39-year-old Brett Ours attacked Coleman, punching him repeatedly, strangling him, and hitting him with a barstool. They said the attack left Coleman bloodsoaked and frail.

Police said Coleman and Ours had been talking at the bar, calling the attack unprovoked. A warrant was issued for Ours' arrest.

"I just want to say that I hope whoever did this is caught, and we recognize the ability of this community to band together," Resanovich said.