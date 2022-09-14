Additional charges filed against teacher and youth coach accused of sexually assaulting children

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- A local teacher and youth sports coach is facing additional charges related to the sexual assault of children.

Police say that Eric Fairman is facing over 10 new charges that allege inappropriate conduct with children, with the new charges alleging that an 8th victim has come forward.

The new charges filed by police include indecent assault, unlawful contact with a minor, and corruption of minors -- the same charges which were filed earlier this month.

On Sept. 1, police said Fairman turned himself in after a warrant was issued for his arrest on those charges.

Fairman was a math teacher at McKeesport's Founders Hall Middle School. The superintendent said he resigned last week and there's no indication that any improper contact occurred with McKeesport students.

Fairman was also a varsity baseball coach for Keystone Oaks School District. The superintendent said he resigned from there as well and the district has not been made aware that this involved any of their students.

Fairman was also an assistant girl's basketball coach at Thomas Jefferson High School. Fairman has been suspended from there. The superintendent said there's no indication that any improper contact occurred within the school setting.

KDKA-TV learned Fairman coached various local youth league sports as well.

"One thing that has been really helpful is the community support in this investigation, and how many people have come forward and are brave enough to come forward," Binder said. "We hope that that continues because we don't want to leave anyone behind and we're going to do our job and investigate every allegation brought forward to us."

Fairman is currently being held in the Allegheny County Jail on the initial charges. A preliminary hearing is scheduled for later this month.