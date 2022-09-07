More charges filed against teacher and youth coach accused of sexually assaulting children

New charges filed against teacher and youth coach accused of sexually assaulting children

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — More charges have been filed against a teacher and youth sports coach accused of sexually assaulting several children he coached.

Allegheny County police say that Eric Fairman is facing 12 more charges for five newly identified incidents over the last several years involving three more victims.

According to police paperwork, the victims described numerous incidents to police involving conduct from Fairman over a number of years, involving inappropriate touching and assault.

The new charges filed by police include indecent assault, unlawful contact with a minor, and corruption of minors -- the same charges which were filed last night.

On Sept. 1, police said Fairman turned himself in after a warrant was issued for his arrest on those charges.

Police said that multiple families alleged Fairman had inappropriate contact with their children over a course of several years.

Fairman was a math teacher at McKeesport's Founders Hall Middle School. The superintendent said he resigned last week and there's no indication that any improper contact occurred with McKeesport students.

Fairman was also a varsity baseball coach for Keystone Oaks School District. The superintendent said he resigned from there as well and the district has not been made aware that this involved any of their students.

Fairman was also an assistant girl's basketball coach at Thomas Jefferson High School. Fairman has been suspended from there. The superintendent said there's no indication that any improper contact occurred within the school setting.

KDKA-TV learned Fairman coached various local youth league sports as well.

He is currently being held in the Allegheny County Jail on the initial charges from last week. A preliminary hearing is scheduled for later this month.