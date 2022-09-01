Teacher and baseball coach arrested, facing numerous charges for sexually assaulting children over a number of years

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - A teacher and youth baseball coach is facing several felony charges this morning.

Allegheny County Police say that Eric Fairman turned himself in on Thursday morning after a warrant was issued for his arrest on charges of indecent assault, unlawful contact with a minor, corruption of minors, and illegal use of a communication facility.

Police said that numerous families walked into the police department alleging that Fairman had inappropriate contact with their children over a course of several years.

According to criminal complaints, Fairman, a middle school math teacher at McKeesport, and youth baseball coach had been abusing underage victims for years.

One victim told investigators when he was 12 years old, Fairman entered his bedroom where he and another minor were sleeping, laid down on top of him, and grabbed his genitals. The 12-year-old victim told Fairman he was hurting him by laying on top of him and Fairman told him "shut up and take it" and "I'll be done soon."

Fairman then went to the other child in the room, rolled him over, pulled down his pants, and began fondling his genitals.

Complaints from two other victims described a similar story where Fairman would sit down next to the child and begin fondling them.

One child told investigators that Fairman took the child to his home in Jefferson Hills after baseball practice and "do weird stuff." He then told investigators Fairman pulled down his pants and touch him inappropriately.

He said this happened at least six times, five of them happening at Fairman's home.

Fairman is also accused of texting one of the children, telling the child, "he loves him and would love him forever."

The West Jefferson Hills School District issued a statement early Thursday morning notified parents and families that Fairman, who is an assistant girls basketball coach at the high school, where his mother, Lisa, is the head coach, has been suspended and is not permitted on any district or school property. Superintendent Dr. Janet Sardon says Fairman previously served as the 9th grade baseball coach and is a former substitute teacher.

In the letter, the district says "At this time, there is no indication that any improper contact occurred within the school setting."

Picture of Coach Eric Fairman as a baseball player at California University of Pennsylvania. California University of Pa. Athletics

The McKeesport Area School District Superintendent Dr. Tia Wanzo said in a letter early Thursday that Fairman resigned from his position at the school on Wednesday and that the district is 'fully cooperating with law enforcement personnel in their investigation.'

Dr. Wanzo also said in her letter that there isn't any indication as of now that any improper conduct occurred in district buildings or with district students.

The Keystone Oaks School District provided a letter to parents and families, notifying that Fairman resigned from his position as the Varsity Baseball Coach on Wednesday. At this time, the District has not been made aware that these charges are related to any activity involving Keystone Oaks students.

The former California University of Pennsylvania baseball player is now facing several felony charges and misdemeanor charges.

Police say Fairman will be taken to the Allegheny County Jail to be arraigned.

