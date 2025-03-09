Above average temperatures and a dry week ahead, active patterns return by mid-March

A fast-moving disturbance resulted in some clouds with a few light flurries and snow showers Sunday morning across our far northeast counties. Outside of that, skies are mostly clear to partly cloudy with temperatures hovering near seasonally normal levels in the mid 20s to near 30 degrees Sunday morning.

High pressure is currently to our south and will slowly migrate to the east over the next day or so. This will result in warmer winds out of the southwest, which will allow a moderating trend in temperatures each day this week. Highs on Sunday will range from the low to mid 50s areawide, followed by lower 60s on Monday, and mid to upper 60s on Tuesday. The air will also be dry, and we don't anticipate any strong systems to head our way, so that should lead to mostly sunny conditions through Monday.

A weak cold front is poised to drop in from the north Tuesday night into Wednesday. This will force temperatures to drop several degrees by Wednesday, but that appears to be the main weather player for this at the moment. This cold front will stall out to our south Wednesday afternoon and evening, then quickly return back to the north as a warm front on Thursday.

Afternoon temperatures will likely warm back close to 70 degrees by the end of next week into next weekend. Moisture will eventually accompany the second surge of warm air toward the later half of this week. Mid and long-range models continue to be in decent agreement for a strong trough of low pressure accompanied by a strong cold front to move our way by Saturday. This will bring our next best chance of rain and thunderstorms. Windy conditions are likely as well, due to how strong this low pressure is expected to be followed by a return to slightly cooler temperatures next Sunday and Monday.

