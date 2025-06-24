Aaron Rodgers says he's "pretty sure" upcoming NFL season will be his last

Aaron Rodgers joined the "Pat McAfee Show" on Tuesday afternoon and said he's "pretty sure" this upcoming NFL season with the Pittsburgh Steelers will be his last.

The 41-year-old quarterback was candid during his chat on the show during Tuesday's livestream and when asked if this would be his last, he clarified why he only signed a 1-year deal with the Steelers.

"I'm pretty sure this is it. That's why we just did a 1-year deal. The Steelers didn't need to put any extra years on it or anything," Rodgers said.

"What better place to finish than in one of the cornerstone franchises of the NFL with Mike Tomlin, and a great group of leadership, and great guys, and a city that expects you to win."

Earlier in June, Rodgers officially signed that 1-year deal worth $13.6 million with the Pittsburgh Steelers. It was met with mixed emotions from the Steelers fans in Pittsburgh.

"I'm hoping he can kind of continue that into this season and go on a little [Tom] Brady-esque run, like Brady did with the [Tampa Bay Buccaneers]," Steelers fan Brad Astbury said.

This will be Rodgers' 22nd year in the NFL after getting drafted out of Cal in the 2005 NFL draft by the Green Bay Packers. Rodgers will look to improve on his only full year of playing for the New York Jets. He played in all 17 games last season, throwing for 3,897 yards and 28 touchdowns.