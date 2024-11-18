Experts share tips as AAA expects record Thanksgiving travel nationally and locally

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Thanksgiving is almost one week away and AAA is expecting record numbers in the air and on the roads, including in Western Pennsylvania.

The agency projects nearly 80 million people will be traveling 50 miles or more from home between Nov. 26 and Dec. 2 across the country, an increase of 1.7 million compared to last year.

AAA predicts 9.7 million will travel this holiday in the Mid-Atlantic Region, which includes New Jersey, New York and Pennsylvania, up 2% from 2023.

On Monday morning, Millisa Wiseman was heading home from Pittsburgh to Myrtle Beach, South Carolina, with Thanksgiving already on her mind.

"Just be thankful for everything that's happened, all the blessings that we've had this year," Wiseman said. "Get the house ready for everybody to come and plan the food."

While she takes care of the turkey, her family will be heading her way, some of the millions traveling across the country this holiday.

Throughout the U.S., AAA projects 5.8 million people will fly domestically, up 2% from last year and up nearly 11% from 2019. In the Mid-Atlantic, AAA says nearly 830,000 people will hit the skies, an increase of 2.6% from last year.

Pittsburgh International Airport prepares for record travel

Bob Kerlik of Pittsburgh International Airport said they expect to be the busiest on the Wednesday before Thanksgiving and the Sunday after.

"We're still seeing the post-COVID travel boom, so customers are taking advantage of that, but also, really, we have seen an increase in seats here at Pittsburgh International Airport," Kerlik said.

He urges you to reserve your parking spots online and get to the airport at least two hours ahead of your flight if you're checking a bag or are leaving in the early morning.

Giving yourself extra time is also what Jim Garrity with AAA East Central recommends if you plan to hit the roads.

"If you encounter traffic, you're not going to be running late. If you don't encounter traffic, you're going to be getting wherever it is that you wanted to get maybe a little bit early," Garrity said.

Tips for travelers who are driving

AAA predicts 71.7 million will be driving to their holiday destinations across the country, an increase of 1.3 million from 2023, and surpassing pre-pandemic numbers. In our region, AAA expects to see 8.7 million people on the roads, up more than 2% from last year.

Garrity said it's a good idea to give your car a quick check for fluids and to make sure you have an emergency kit inside.

Also, keep these times in mind: According to the agency, the worst times to travel are on Monday, the 25th, between 1 and 5 p.m., Tuesday, the 26th, between 1 and 7 p.m., and Wednesday, the 27th, between 1 and 5 p.m. On all three days, it's best to leave before 11 a.m.

As for Wiseman, she hopes all goes smoothly for her family.

"We really appreciate everyone taking the effort to come to see us," Wiseman said.

One thing that's interesting to note is AAA reports overseas travel will be up 23% from last year, due in part because the cost to fly internationally is down 5%.

As for gas prices, they're lower this season compared to last year. Falling oil prices this fall may help push the national average below $3 a gallon for the first time since 2021.