2 measles cases confirmed in western Pennsylvania

There are confirmed cases of measles on the western side of Pennsylvania. According to multiple reports, the Erie County Department of Health confirmed two cases.

The Allegheny County Health Department says there haven't been any reported cases in the Pittsburgh area. County data says since 2016, there have been eight cases in the county. Most were in 2019 when there were seven cases. The other case was in 2018.

Medical experts said with lower vaccination rates, we're seeing outbreaks around the country

"If we see that community immunity erode, we are seeing an increase in outbreaks," former U.S. Surgeon General Dr. Jerome Adams told reporters.

How do you know if you need a measles vaccine?

If you were born before 1957, you are considered immune. If you were born after 1957, experts recommend you get at least one MMR shot if you've never had the measles or been vaccinated for the disease. The health department says most people born after 1989 probably got two doses, which is 97% effective.

Here's where you could be at risk: If you are an adult born between 1963 and 1967, some children were given an inactivated measles vaccine, which is less effective than a live vaccine. If you are not sure, you should get another dose.

"Vaccination is a community responsibility. It's not just about individual choice. It's about protecting communities and those around us," Dr. Adams said.

Health care workers, university students and international travelers must have two doses to be considered fully vaccinated. All suspected and confirmed cases are reported to the county health department. It said it will make sure anyone sick with the disease stays home until they are no longer infectious.