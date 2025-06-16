1 person killed in home invasion in Washington County

Police in Washington County are investigating a deadly home invasion in Smith Township.

According to county dispatchers, the incident occurred around 1 a.m. Monday morning at a home on Eleanor Street.

Two people were found shot, one of them was rushed to the hospital, while the other was found dead at the scene.

County dispatchers told KDKA-TV that they were going to use MedEvac to get that person to the hospital, but couldn't take off due to the weather at the time of the call.

Stay tuned to this story as it develops.