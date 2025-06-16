Watch CBS News
1 person killed in home invasion in Washington County

By
Jonathan Fisher
Director of Streaming and Digital, CBS Pittsburgh
Jon Fisher is the director of streaming and digital at CBS Pittsburgh, where he leads the digital portfolio, including the 24/7 streaming service. He has worked for CBS Pittsburgh since October 2022.
Jonathan Fisher

/ CBS Pittsburgh

Police in Washington County are investigating a deadly home invasion in Smith Township. 

According to county dispatchers, the incident occurred around 1 a.m. Monday morning at a home on Eleanor Street. 

Two people were found shot, one of them was rushed to the hospital, while the other was found dead at the scene.

County dispatchers told KDKA-TV that they were going to use MedEvac to get that person to the hospital, but couldn't take off due to the weather at the time of the call. 

Stay tuned to this story as it develops.

