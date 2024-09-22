1 man facing charges after deadly hit-and-run in Dormont

1 man facing charges after deadly crash in Dormont

DORMONT, Pa. (KDKA) -- Allegheny County police have charged a man after an alleged hit-and-run left another man dead.

Officers say 25-year-old Saul Rivera-Ramirez hit and killed 23-year-old Christian Sluka near the intersection of Pioneer Avenue and West Liberty Avenue just after 10:40 on Saturday night.

Rivera-Ramirez allegedly fled the scene with a female and a small child, according to county police.

Sluka was pronounced dead at a local hospital.

Rivera-Ramirez is being held in the Allegheny County Jail. He's charged with homicide, causing an accident resulting in death without a license, and driving without a license.